Banksy Was Spotted In The Flesh For The First Time In Almost 20 Years

#Banksy #Instagram
Features Writer
02.05.18

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

Over the past two decades, theories about the person behind the street artist known as Banksy have grown as controversial as his work. One even claims that he’s a member of the trip-hop group Massive Attack. But a rare sighting — the first in 20 years — seems to confirm the most widespread theory of the artist’s identity.

According to The Independent, on January 25th in the town of Hull, East Yorkshire, Richard Tilson, a local business owner, spotted two men parked in a Mercedes Sprinter van. Thinking they were robbers, Tilson grabbed his phone and took video of the men — one of which was clad in a ballcap and sunglasses. It was right around this time that one of Banksy’s newest works appeared on a building nearby, which the artist confirmed on his Instagram the following day.

Two more Banksy originals were also spotted in the area shortly afterward, though they’ve not yet made it to his Instagram as of this writing. The man in question does bears striking resemblance to Bristol-born artist Robin Gunningham, who’s been suspected of being the man-behind-the-moniker for 10 years now. This suspicion intensified when geographic profiling narrowed down the possibilities back in March of 2016. Now, for the first time since 2003, there’s actual photographic evidence that further supports the theory that Banksy and Gunningham are one-in-the-same.

Tilson himself told The Independent that he’s “about 95 percent certain” that the man he caught on video was Banksy, a name used by the artist since the mid-1990s. While it’s all still conjecture at this point, one of the internet’s favorite mysteries seems just about solved.

(Via: The Independent)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Banksy#Instagram
TAGSBANKSYHULLinstagramstreet art

The RX

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 19 hours ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 4 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 5 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 7 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP