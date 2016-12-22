A Bar Is Under Fire For Selling Colt-45 In A Paper Bag For $15

Obviously, the days of fifty cent drafts are long gone in most places. Spending an evening downing low-quality suds after work without having to spend much of your hard-earned paycheck seems more like a beautiful dream than a past reality. Your average American can expect to pay around $4-7 dollars for a pint of beer. I guess that’s not that bad as long as you aren’t planning to drink twelve beers. But, would you be willing to pay $15 dollars for a 40-oz. Colt 45?
Mind you, you get to have it in a paper bag… if that helps.
Dawg, gentrification at its finest. Wow!!!!! https://t.co/hosX4a7WY1—
|j| (@JVR24_) December 18, 2016
Online, people are clearly miffed that a bar in Los Angeles is offering “Colt 45 ’40’ With Brown Paper Bag” for $15. It’s not just about the price, though, it’s also about the associations being created by urging people to drink out of a 40oz from a paper bag. As one Twitter user wrote, this could be construed as “gentrification at its finest.”
Many people took to Twitter voice their concern or just oggle over the oddly-price beverage. In fact, all the press probably sold more $15 dollar 40s than usual.
A war worth fighting.
Dumb people buying over priced shit? What’s new?
The only people that are dumber are the ones that have a problem with it for some reason.
How about just shutting up and don’t buy it if you don’t want to.
40oz comes out to more than 3 bottles of beer; great efficiency for $15. Factor in a decent ABV AND a free paper bag…this is a deal.
Here I thought the outrage was over cultural appropriation.
Hipster nonsense.
His price is around $1.75 per bottle. At $8 he would still be doing very well on costing.