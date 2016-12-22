A Bar Is Under Fire For Selling Colt-45 In A Paper Bag For $15

Obviously, the days of fifty cent drafts are long gone in most places. Spending an evening downing low-quality suds after work without having to spend much of your hard-earned paycheck seems more like a beautiful dream than a past reality. Your average American can expect to pay around $4-7 dollars for a pint of beer. I guess that’s not that bad as long as you aren’t planning to drink twelve beers. But, would you be willing to pay $15 dollars for a 40-oz. Colt 45?
Mind you, you get to have it in a paper bag… if that helps.
Dawg, gentrification at its finest. Wow!!!!! https://t.co/hosX4a7WY1—
|j| (@JVR24_) December 18, 2016
Online, people are clearly miffed that a bar in Los Angeles is offering “Colt 45 ’40’ With Brown Paper Bag” for $15. It’s not just about the price, though, it’s also about the associations being created by urging people to drink out of a 40oz from a paper bag. As one Twitter user wrote, this could be construed as “gentrification at its finest.”
Many people took to Twitter voice their concern or just oggle over the oddly-price beverage. In fact, all the press probably sold more $15 dollar 40s than usual.
A war worth fighting.
Plus you can use the bag to hide the face of the girl you take home after!!
It only would fit little kids you say?
…exactly.
Dumb people buying over priced shit? What’s new?
The only people that are dumber are the ones that have a problem with it for some reason.
How about just shutting up and don’t buy it if you don’t want to.
40oz comes out to more than 3 bottles of beer; great efficiency for $15. Factor in a decent ABV AND a free paper bag…this is a deal.
Here I thought the outrage was over cultural appropriation.
Hipster nonsense.
His price is around $1.75 per bottle. At $8 he would still be doing very well on costing.
Gotta be doing pretty well in life to get butthurt from an overpriced drink at a bar, I guess
The bar doesn’t deserve to be under fire for this. The idiots that buy it however, fire away.