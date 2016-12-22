Genius Seafood Chef Trent Pierce | HUMAN

A Bar Is Under Fire For Selling Colt-45 In A Paper Bag For $15

12.22.16 2 days ago 10 Comments

Obviously, the days of fifty cent drafts are long gone in most places. Spending an evening downing low-quality suds after work without having to spend much of your hard-earned paycheck seems more like a beautiful dream than a past reality. Your average American can expect to pay around $4-7 dollars for a pint of beer. I guess that’s not that bad as long as you aren’t planning to drink twelve beers. But, would you be willing to pay $15 dollars for a 40-oz. Colt 45?

Mind you, you get to have it in a paper bag… if that helps.

Online, people are clearly miffed that a bar in Los Angeles is offering “Colt 45 ’40’ With Brown Paper Bag” for $15. It’s not just about the price, though, it’s also about the associations being created by urging people to drink out of a 40oz from a paper bag. As one Twitter user wrote, this could be construed as “gentrification at its finest.”

Many people took to Twitter voice their concern or just oggle over the oddly-price beverage. In fact, all the press probably sold more $15 dollar 40s than usual.

