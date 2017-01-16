Dating has changed quite a bit over the past decade. We are living in an era when it isn’t uncommon to find your mate (or fling) on Match.com, FarmersOnly.com, Tinder, or any number of dating apps. All good. New times call for new methods.
The only problem is that not everyone using dating apps is really who they say they are (not everyone you meet at a bar is either). Usually, someone is merely over exaggerating a job, income, or hobbies (who really goes rock climbing?). But, sometimes the person on the dating profile doesn’t remotely resemble the person in real life. Sometimes, the lies feel… sinister.
Fact is, it’s much better to be safe than sorry. How, if you feel threatened, do you alert the bar or restaurant staff without letting your date and creating huge akwardness? All you have to do is order an “Angel Shot.” This secret code drink has recently gone viral as a way for women to remove themselves from potentially dangerous situations.
Posters explaining the drink and its ramifications have been seen all over the country and as far away as South Africa.
Good idea, but won’t your predator date be able to hear you order this trending code word drink?
I think the idea is to go to the bathroom and go to the bar. It’s a murky thing, but an issue people want to help with.
@Mr. Bliss Apparently you didn’t read the bit where it says “Just go TO THE BAR and order…”
What if you are by yourself and order an angel shot? These are the questions that are missing.
