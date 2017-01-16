Genius Seafood Chef Trent Pierce | HUMAN

There Is Now A Code-Drink If You’re Feeling Unsafe On A Tinder Date

01.16.17 1 hour ago 9 Comments

Shutterstock

Dating has changed quite a bit over the past decade. We are living in an era when it isn’t uncommon to find your mate (or fling) on Match.com, FarmersOnly.com, Tinder, or any number of dating apps. All good. New times call for new methods.

The only problem is that not everyone using dating apps is really who they say they are (not everyone you meet at a bar is either). Usually, someone is merely over exaggerating a job, income, or hobbies (who really goes rock climbing?). But, sometimes the person on the dating profile doesn’t remotely resemble the person in real life. Sometimes, the lies feel… sinister.

Fact is, it’s much better to be safe than sorry. How, if you feel threatened, do you alert the bar or restaurant staff without letting your date and creating huge akwardness? All you have to do is order an “Angel Shot.” This secret code drink has recently gone viral as a way for women to remove themselves from potentially dangerous situations.

Posters explaining the drink and its ramifications have been seen all over the country and as far away as South Africa.

TAGScatfishcocktailsdatingDRINKStinder

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP