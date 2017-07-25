Columbia Pictures/Uproxx

A few weeks ago, we wrote about the Spanish Gin Tonic — a drink that’s sure to become one of your summer staples. But, to truly enjoy this cocktail (and the Negroni), you have to have the right gin. How, in a marketplace (literally) saturated with competing gin brands are you supposed to pick the one that’s right for you? Mostly, it depends on your own personal taste. A trip to your local liquor store and a conversation with a clerk there will definitely point you in the right direction. But what if you don’t want to go through all that trouble and you just want a great gin for a reasonable price (under $30)? Well, that’s where bartenders come in. We asked some of the top bartenders in the US to tell us their favorite value gins and this is what they said.

It should be noted that “value” means good quality for a decent price. It doesn’t mean dirt cheap.

BOMBAY DRY — Ann-Marie Verdi, Co-Owner and Beverage Director at The Bellwether in Studio City, California

Three bottles, three flavours. Bombay London Dry Gin. Bombay Sapphire. And new Star of Bombay, crafted at Laverstoke, the @homeofbombay with two new botanicals and an even slower distillation process, for those who like things a little more intense. A post shared by Bombay Sapphire UK (@bombaysapphireuk) on Aug 31, 2015 at 4:11am PDT

“Bombay Dry. Not the Sapphire, just the original London Dry. Again, easy to infuse, easy to approach, and easy to drink. It’s like the Triple Crown of liquors.”

FORD’s — Mario Flores, Bartender at Maple & Ash in Chicago

“Ford’s Gin. It’s one of my favorite dry gins to make guests a drink, and it makes everything from Martinis to a Gimlet taste delicious.”