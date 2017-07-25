A few weeks ago, we wrote about the Spanish Gin Tonic — a drink that’s sure to become one of your summer staples. But, to truly enjoy this cocktail (and the Negroni), you have to have the right gin. How, in a marketplace (literally) saturated with competing gin brands are you supposed to pick the one that’s right for you? Mostly, it depends on your own personal taste. A trip to your local liquor store and a conversation with a clerk there will definitely point you in the right direction. But what if you don’t want to go through all that trouble and you just want a great gin for a reasonable price (under $30)? Well, that’s where bartenders come in. We asked some of the top bartenders in the US to tell us their favorite value gins and this is what they said.
It should be noted that “value” means good quality for a decent price. It doesn’t mean dirt cheap.
BOMBAY DRY — Ann-Marie Verdi, Co-Owner and Beverage Director at The Bellwether in Studio City, California
“Bombay Dry. Not the Sapphire, just the original London Dry. Again, easy to infuse, easy to approach, and easy to drink. It’s like the Triple Crown of liquors.”
FORD’s — Mario Flores, Bartender at Maple & Ash in Chicago
"When mixed in cocktails, the floral notes come out in Fords Gin, and the citrus and coriander pops. It's a gin designed to work well with both lemon and lime citrus flavors in cocktails. A true workhorse gin, also delicious in Martini's."
“Ford’s Gin. It’s one of my favorite dry gins to make guests a drink, and it makes everything from Martinis to a Gimlet taste delicious.”
New Amsterdam is almost custom-made for a Gimlet, as it already has an almost citrusy taste.