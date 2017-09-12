NBC/Uproxx

Bartenders are tasked with creating the cocktails and pouring the beer that might end up giving you a hangover (assuming you have one too many). Even if you prepare by drinking guzzling water, the wrong mixture of red wine, whiskey, and Red Bull could still result in a headache that feels like someone driving a white hot railroad spike through your temple. The good news is the same bartenders who poured your drinks also might have the cure for what ales you (get it?).

During their time behind the bar, they’ve heard every single hangover remedy ever conceived. That’s why we asked them to tell us some of the wildest and strangest cures they’ve ever heard of.

Jim Ryan, founder of Third Eye Spirits in New York City

“I’ve heard a lot over the years of travel, but while traipsing the Turkish coast and on the morning after perhaps a few too many Efes tall boys combo-ed with ice cold local Raki, the innkeeper (who was the same guy as the bartender) at our mountainside hut in Butterfly Valley suggested tripe soup to ease the pain. Somehow, the thought of slurping the boiling hot bovine intestinal contents weighed well on my stomach.”

Mikey Yoder, head bartender at Komodo in Miami

“Three Aleve and a bottle of water before you go to sleep, and a beer in the morning first thing after your eyes open. I had a friend who swore by this for years. I was skeptical because I was always under the impression that only time truly cures a hangover; however, I tried it once and realized there was truth in the method.”

Caroline Blundell, manager of Plan Check in Santa Monica

“I used to spend a lot of time in Puerto Rico, and their urban legend hangover remedy is rubbing lemon under your arms before you start drinking. Never seemed to work, and you don’t even end up smelling lemon fresh.”