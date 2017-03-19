Bartenders Tell Us The Worst Customer Habits They’ve Ever Seen

Bartenders work really hard. They have to remember how to make all the basic cocktails we all love as well as the whole menu of unique potions available on their menus. They work for long hours for very little pay (they count on your tips) and they really don’t like it when you wave money in their faces or yell at them from 20 feet away.
But, that’s not even the worst of it. Bartenders deal with a lot of nonsense while slinging your drinks. We asked a handful of bartenders to tell us the worst customers habits they’ve seen and they definitely didn’t hold back.
Nic Christiansen
Butchertown Grocery in Louisville, Kentucky
“Not trusting the bartender. Sometimes people are afraid to step out of their comfort zones. But a great bartender can give you a new experience and memory if you allow them to push you out of that comfort zone.”
I hate when the bartender acts like I’m not even there.
Beat me to it. I’m actually used to sitting there for sometimes 3-5 minutes, doing nothing but make eye contact with him/her/them. I was with my cousin at a bar 2 weeks ago and he wouldn’t stop complaining about how the bartender took like 2-3 minutes to get to us and the place wasn’t even crowded. I just told him don’t drink with me if you want fast service, lol.
But for serious, am I doing something wrong? Can anyone here give me advice? I don’t go out to drink often, so I know I’m missing on a lot of bar etiquette, and while this article tells us what not to do (which I already knew) it doesn’t say what I should do. And don’t say “call out to them”, the music and the patrons are already too loud for me to be heard (plus I don’t like shouting).
You have to be a proper cunt to complain about someone not starting a tab. What a diva.