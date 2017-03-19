Bartenders Tell Us The Worst Customer Habits They’ve Ever Seen

Shutterstock

Bartenders work really hard. They have to remember how to make all the basic cocktails we all love as well as the whole menu of unique potions available on their menus. They work for long hours for very little pay (they count on your tips) and they really don’t like it when you wave money in their faces or yell at them from 20 feet away.

But, that’s not even the worst of it. Bartenders deal with a lot of nonsense while slinging your drinks. We asked a handful of bartenders to tell us the worst customers habits they’ve seen and they definitely didn’t hold back.

Nic Christiansen

Butchertown Grocery in Louisville, Kentucky

“Not trusting the bartender. Sometimes people are afraid to step out of their comfort zones. But a great bartender can give you a new experience and memory if you allow them to push you out of that comfort zone.”