So far, this has been a pretty miserable winter and every day the weather seems to reach new levels of awfulness. Much of the country is suffering through record low temperatures and lets not forget the recent “Bomb Cyclone.” From Florida to Maine, the east coast is beginning to resemble Siberia more than January in the US of A. It’s the perfect time to take that vacation you’ve been putting off.

Sure, “go travel” is our solution for everything, but we do advocate for giving old man winter the proverbial middle finger. To help you decide where to travel, we’ve enlisted some of our favorite bartenders. From trips to Croatia to Hawaii to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, they’re here to help you escape this dark and dreary winter.

Check out all their favorite places to travel below.

Mexico City

Shutterstock

Kyle Davidson , beverage director at Elske in Chicago

“Mexico City — amazing vibe, people, food, mezcal, architecture, even if its not beach-y its just feels both exciting and rejuvenating.”