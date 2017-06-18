Bartenders Tell Us What Drinks To Make For Father’s Day

06.18.17 42 mins ago

Warner Bros/Uproxx

Sunday is Father’s Day and your dad deserves a drink. You can go the easy route and crack open a sixer of his favorite beer. You can step it up a notch by bringing over your dad’s favorite Scotch, bourbon, rye, tequila, or gin to drink on the back porch. Or, you can win Father’s Day by actually making your dad a cocktail he’ll love.

If you do, mix up one of these drinks that bartenders told us are worthy of their dads.

Natasha David, bartender at Nitecap in New York

Shutterstock

“Dad should be drinking some refreshing and transporting like the ‘Ultimatum.’ It’s made with Novo Fogo Cachaçha, Gin, Cocchi Americano, Lime Juice, Ginger Bitters and is shaken with a Lime Leaf to give it an additional layer of flavor. It’s pretty gulpable!”

John Maraffi, Beverage Manager at Clifton’s Republic in Los Angeles

Shutterstock

“Dad’s drink whisky, and there is nothing more classic than an old fashioned cocktail. For Father’s Day at Clifton’s Republic, we will be doing a Patron signature Añejo barrel old fashion with chocolate bitters.”

