11 Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Beers To Drink After Work

Visit any bar in this country and you’re likely to be greeted by an enthusiastic bartender ready to pour you a beer and (sometimes) listen to your entire life story. Speaking of beer, here’s a question: Your favorite bartended may serve everything from Bud Light to Lagunitas, but what do drinks professionals drink themselves, when they’re not on the clock? We asked some of the best bartenders in the country to tell us which beers they unwind with after a long day behind the bar.

Tim Hagney, bar manager at Maven in San Francisco

“While I definitely enjoy the diversity and range of character of the craft beer movement, I typically stick to something crisp and refreshing after work. I go for a Pacifico. The colder the better.”

Jeremy Lake, bar manager at Rosaliné in West Hollywood, California

“I enjoy session beer. Something with a low abv, some hops. A Lagunitas Daytime Ale is always a winner for me.”

Morgan Zuch, corporate beverage director at Datz in Tampa, Florida

Double Barrel Unholy on tap now! This one is a blend of Rum Barrel Aged Trippel and White Wine Barrel Aged Trippel. #coppertail #coppertailbrewing #ybor #tampa #barrelaged A post shared by Coppertail Brewing Co (@coppertailbrewing) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

“My favorite beer to unwind with after a long day is probably a Belgian beer with a higher abv, such as a trippel or a quad. These beers are stronger and only require one or two, so they’re perfect to wind you down after a long day of work. One of my local Tampa favorites is from Coppertail — the Unholy Trippel. It goes down easy, has an amazingly smooth flavor, and packs a serious punch.”

Caroline Blundell, manager at Plan Check in Santa Monica

“Heady Topper is a cult Vermont IPA that is released in limited amounts and only sold at their brewery, The Alchemist. While the IPA market is saturated with overly piney, imbalanced beers, Heady Topper finds the perfect balance between malt and hops. Luckily, my brother lives down the road from the brewery, so I always have some stashed. With a high abv & 16oz cans, one will do the trick after a long shift.”

Rory Snipes, general manager/partner at SOCA in LA

Our collaboration with @highlandparkbrewery LA Gold "West Coast" Keller is tasting better than ever. Swing by for a pour and a bomber for home! Taproom opens at 5pm. A post shared by El Segundo Brewing (@esbcbrews) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

“Right now my favorite beer to have after a long day is a local collaboration between El Segundo Brewing Company and Highland Park Brewery called L.A. Gold. It’s a West Coast hoppy lager brewed by two of my favorite breweries – light and refreshing and packed with hoppy goodness.”