Summer might be coming to an end faster than you can say, “Please no pumpkin spice.” But, there’s still time to take one more adventure before the days grow darker and the leaves turn from green to yellow, to red, to various versions of baby poop. Obviously, an international trip takes time to plan, so you might want to keep your journeys to local. But, the best way to end the dread of the impending winter (#WinterIsComing) is to plan an international vacation for next year. On top of experiencing historic sites and witnessing breathtaking views, many foreign countries also offer unique drinking experiences that can’t be found in the US.

In truth, you can probably just throw a dart at a map of the world and track down a great experience. But just in case you want an expert, we asked some of the best bartenders in the country to tell us their favorite foreign countries to imbibe in.

Ann-Marie Verdi, co-owner/beverage director at The Bellwether in Studio City, California

England

“My favorite foreign country to drink in is without a doubt, England! The pub isn’t just a place to drink; it’s about a culture, and that’s what makes it so special. The pub is a place to gather with your friends, enjoy a Sunday Roast, or relax after a hard day of work. I can go to my local for a perfect pint of bitter by myself and somehow always be surrounded by friends. It’s one of the things I miss most about living in London.”