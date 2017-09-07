Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Foreign Countries To Drink In

#Bartenders Tell Us #Drinks #Alcohol #Travel #Food
09.07.17 40 mins ago

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Columbia Pictures/Uproxx

Summer might be coming to an end faster than you can say, “Please no pumpkin spice.” But, there’s still time to take one more adventure before the days grow darker and the leaves turn from green to yellow, to red, to various versions of baby poop. Obviously, an international trip takes time to plan, so you might want to keep your journeys to local. But, the best way to end the dread of the impending winter (#WinterIsComing) is to plan an international vacation for next year. On top of experiencing historic sites and witnessing breathtaking views, many foreign countries also offer unique drinking experiences that can’t be found in the US.

In truth, you can probably just throw a dart at a map of the world and track down a great experience. But just in case you want an expert, we asked some of the best bartenders in the country to tell us their favorite foreign countries to imbibe in.

Ann-Marie Verdi, co-owner/beverage director at The Bellwether in Studio City, California

Shutterstock

England

“My favorite foreign country to drink in is without a doubt, England! The pub isn’t just a place to drink; it’s about a culture, and that’s what makes it so special. The pub is a place to gather with your friends, enjoy a Sunday Roast, or relax after a hard day of work. I can go to my local for a perfect pint of bitter by myself and somehow always be surrounded by friends. It’s one of the things I miss most about living in London.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bartenders Tell Us#Drinks#Alcohol#Travel#Food
TAGSAlcoholBartenders Tell UscocktailsDRINKSFOODlifeTRAVEL

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP