Warner Bros/Uproxx

Astrologers refer to today as “The worst day of the year.” And this isn’t even because today, the Winter Solstice, is the shortest day of the year. A day filled with much less daylight than any other day. But, the bleakness or winter and the lack of sunlight isn’t the only thing that is going to potentially bum you out today. According to Newsweek, British Astrologer Neil Spencer believes that today will not be your day and it’s all Saturn’s fault.

Don’t understand? Well, according to Spencer, the sun and Saturn will pass in front of the constellation of Capricorn. This will usher in a “dominance of Capricorn” (whatever that means) which will make your whole day a frustrating mess. Whether that’s true or not, the best way to avoid a real bummer of a day is to enjoy a beer (or three). Luckily for you, bartenders all across the country agree with you. That’s why we asked them to tell us their favorite beers to drink on the darkest, shortest, and apparently “worst” day of them all.

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Stout

Megan Ardizoni, beverage director at VANDAL in New York City

“Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Stout! It’s a stout beer brewed with coffee and aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels. It’s luscious complexity and notes of dark-roasted nuts, caramel, and toffee is exactly what I want to warm up on a Winter Night. Preferably alongside something that’s dark chocolate.”

Four Peaks Kilt Lifter

Casey Lyons, lead bartender at Pacific Hideaway in Huntington Beach, California

“I love a good Scottish Red, Kilt Lifter from Four Peaks in Tempe, AZ is the gold standard for me. Not to mention their seasonal Pumpkin Porter, which might be PSL Heaven.”