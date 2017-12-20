Shutterstock/Uproxx

Obviously, being the “the most wonderful time of the year” means that it’s time for a cavalcade of gifts, merriment, parties, and serious drinking. Between Hanukkah, Festivus, Christmas, New Years, and every other holiday get-together,we have ourselves a marathon of boozing.

Naturally, if you visit your local liquor store to buy a bottle of each and every style of alcohol for merriment making, you’ll end up spending a lot more than you’d like to. If you decide to only purchase one bottle, your wallet will be much happier. But how do you possibly choose which bottle to buy? Don’t worry, you don’t have to. We tasked some of our favorite bartenders with that challenge. They told us their most important bottles for holiday entertaining.

Sparkling wine

Stephanie Wheeler, Head Bartender, The Bar at Hotel Kabuki in San Francisco

“Bubbles! Never throw a holiday party without something pink and bubbly. From the nerdiest booze nerd to the most basic of basics, bubbles will always be on the party list.”

Gin

Connor Monahan, bartender at Anise Global Bar in Tampa, Florida

“Believe it or not, gin. Most people think of whiskey or cognac for winter drinks but in Florida it’s always a little warm year-round and presenting guests with a cocktail based on a white spirit – particularly this one – tends to get their attention and start a fun conversation.”

Rye whiskey

Amit Gilad, head bartender at GreenRiver in Chicago

“For holiday entertaining, I would say that a bottle of high-end bourbon or rye will do the trick. The various ways we can use quality bourbon or rye make it my first pick.”