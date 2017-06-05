Bartenders Tell Us What Spirits We Should Be Sipping All Summer Long

#Alcohol #Bartenders Tell Us
06.05.17 19 hours ago

Touchstone Pictures/Uproxx

We’re only a few weeks away from the official start of summer. The rainy days of spring are over and it’s finally time to push some of your darker spirits to the back of the liquor cabinet in favor of lighter, summery potables. But, with the changing of the seasons you find yourself in a predicament. What spirits should you stock up on for sunny, summer drinking?

Lucky for you, we’ve called in some of the best bartenders in the country to help. We asked them to tell us what spirits you should be sipping all summer long and they didn’t disappoint. You’ll see some of the usual suspects as well as some spirits you might not be familiar with… yet. Now is the time! Get drinking!

SHOCHU — Alex Riddle, Roka Akor in San Francisco

Shutterstock

“Shochu is my go-to summer spirit. It is light in flavor and has the ability to be combined with almost anything. The lower ABV makes it so you can enjoy more delightful refreshments. Shochu is great for infusing, which makes it the perfect vehicle for refreshing flavors like cucumber, mint, and citrus.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alcohol#Bartenders Tell Us
TAGSAlcoholBartenders Tell UsDRINKSspirits

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 6 days ago
LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

05.31.17 6 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

05.26.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP