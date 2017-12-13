Bartenders Tell Us The Best Boozy Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

12.13.17

Shutterstock/Uproxx

Bartenders always seem to be in the giving mood. They give us life advice as we sit across from them on our bar stools. They mix up the cocktail ingredients and give us our favorite mixed drinks (as long as we pay for it). Sometimes they even give us extra bar nuts if we look really hungry. But all this giving year round doesn’t stop them from handing out gifts to friends, family, and favorite customers during the holiday season. And, since they make cocktails for a living, they know a thing or two about cool, bar-related, sometimes booze-related gifts.

Who better to ask about these types of gifts, right? That’s why we hit up some of the most well-known bartenders in the country to tell us the boozy gifts they’ll be giving this holiday season. Check them out below. Maybe you’ll get some ideas for the home-bartender (or professional bartender) in your life.

Cocktail barrel

amazon

Megan Ardizoni, Beverage Director at VANDAL in New York City

“I love giving friends a small barrel and a recipe card for their favorite boozy cocktail to barrel age. (think Negroni, old fashioneds, manhattans, etc…). It’s the gift that keeps giving.”

Buy it here for $84.95

Koriko Shaker

Amazon

Clayton Mannix, head bartender at The Lodge at Gallow Green in New York City

“A Koriko shaker set and a Hawthorne strainer. They are good for making anything and weighted nicely.”

Buy it here for $16.98

