Now that the holidays are over and the excitement of New Years Eve is in the rearview, the dark, boring days of winter have officially begun. Now instead of presents and cheers, the northern portion of the country will look forward to a healthy dose of snow and cold temperatures for the next three (or more) months.

It’s not all bad news. Bone-chilling weather means warming, winter cocktails. This isn’t the time of year for Mai Tais, Margaritas, and Gin & Tonics. So, what exactly should we be drinking to warm up? We asked nine of our favorite bartenders just that and they were more than happy to tell us what they imbibe to give winter the proverbial cold shoulder.

Irish Coffee

Stephanie Wheeler, Head Bartender, The Bar at Hotel Kabuki in San Francisco

“There is something to be said about a good Irish coffee on a bone chillingly cold day. Equal parts relaxing and energizing with a nice nostalgic finish. If done correctly, this should warm your stomach, nose, and ears.”

Cognac Blazer

Amit Gilad, head bartender at GreenRiver in Chicago

“My go-to cold weather cocktail is a cognac blazer. It’s a mix of fine cognac, sweet vermouth, and Benedictine. The ingredients are warmed, lit on fire, and then ‘rolled’ between two receptacles. Not only is the cocktail served warm, but with the first sips the drinker can physically feel the drink warming them from within. It’s a great pleasure having one of those at a nice and cozy bar, or even at home—especially when it’s cold and snowy. I recommend serving it in a cognac snifter, with an orange peel expression on top of the drink.”