For some people, Valentine’s Day is filled with heart-shaped candies, stuffed cupid dolls, chocolate, flowers, and an overload of romantic gestures. For others, it’s one of the most dreaded days of the year. While they sit front row for all the stomach-churning PDA, they’re forced to stare down another year of single existence. It can be… aggravating.
There’s a third group in this mix. Those bold souls who embrace their single-ness and celebrate the chance to meet people. That’s who we’re interested in today. The optimistic few who believe that February 14th is the perfect night for a first date. Because that’s a huge risk and deserves a shout out.
Alas — if you’re a member of this bold crew — be aware that bartenders don’t miss anything. They’ve seen your disastrous Valentine’s Day first dates and they told us all about them. Sorry in advance.
The Polyamorous party
“I had a polyamorous table in the restaurant one year, but I think you normally tell the other people involved that it’s polyamorous… needless to say, it ended poorly. Hilarious, but poorly.”
Champagne bath
Brock Schulte, Beverage Director for The Monarch in Kansas City
“I think the worst date I’ve ever seen ended in the woman throwing her glass of champagne in the man’s face after the truth came out about a situation he must have lied about previously. He definitely didn’t see it coming… I should note sparkling wine really stings in your eyes.”
Happy to say I’ve avoided these situations. One thing that’s great about getting older is you just stop caring about dating, love, relationships, etc…(I’m 33). 3-6 months ago, I *almost* met a woman through her mother, who said she’d definitely like me, totally my type, etc…
So I sent her a picture of me (which she liked) and she proceeded to send me 2-3 picks that either covered her face with large sunglasses and bad camera angles, or ones where she’s not facing the camera at all. Red Flag #1.
Things were going…ok, but I could tell I really had to pull to get any conversation going. SHe didn’t seem bored, but I had to do the ‘heavy lifting’ (which I hate). She got slightly upset with me about how I love cooking and make at least 2 meals a day, cuz she won’t even boil water. OK, fine, most women don’t cook today, and it’s got that old stigma/stereotype that women ‘belong in the kitchen’, so some look at non-cooking as a feminist move (I guess?). She seemed pretty upset about something so trivial. Red Flag #2.
After not getting a response for almost a day, I repeated one of my questions and I guess she took it the wrong way like I was saying it with a more assertive tone (again, guessing) and she proceeded to mouth off on me. If I was nearly pulling teeth to have a conversation with her, I definitely didn’t have to work to get her to yell/argue.
After she stopped I told her “OK. I won’t bother you anymore. If this is the way you talk to a man trying to court you that you haven’t met yet, I feel sorry for the ones who do”.