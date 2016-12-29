Check Out This Visual Tour Of Our Newest National Monument

Continuing his streak of getting sh*t done during his last days of POTUSing, on Wednesday President Obama designated two new national monuments in southeastern Utah and southern Nevada. Though there was opposition by many government officials in Utah, this is welcome news for many who were campaigning for the protection of these beautiful lands.
There is one comment
There was opposition from a lot more than politicians.
yeah like from people who make a living destroying wildlife