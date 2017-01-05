12 Best Fictional Bartenders You'd Want At Your Watering Hole

Every Hipster’s Favorite Beer Is Now Even More Potent

#Alcohol
01.05.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

MillerCoors

Frat boys, hipsters and fans of domestic, mass produced beer can finally rejoice together because one of their favorite brews is now quite a bit higher in alcohol. Recently, Milwaukee’s best Ice (or as it is lovingly referred to: Beast Ice) has jumped from the still-higher-than-most-beers 5.9% alcohol by volume to a very potent 6.9%. Hopefully this means that the guy wearing torn skinny jeans, a bandanna, and a winter hat indoors won’t have to buy as many of these bad boys to catch a buzz.

MillerCoors (the owner of Milwaukee’s Best) announced the alcohol content change on billboards throughout the greater Milwaukee area. Essentially letting folks know, “Hey! Your favorite beer pong beer will now get you 1% more drunk than before.”

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel photo by Rick Romell

TOPICS#Alcohol
TAGSAlcoholBEERDRINKSmillercoorsMILWAUKEE

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP