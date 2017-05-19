This 8-Year-Old Girl is Changing The Skateboard Game

Beats By Dre Is Paying Homage To This Awesome Female Skater With A New Headphone Line

Managing Editor, Music
05.19.17

Erin Manago/Beats By Dre

Beats By Dre is one of the biggest headphones brands in the world right now, and while it definitely makes sense for them to team up with musicians (and splash their products across some of the best music videos of our era) the brand has recently been branching off in new, niche-ier directions. Like skateboarding.

Skating is a natural fit for the music behemoth. Music is has been a part of the “scene” since the Dogtown days, and remains integral to the skate movement. Though the connection is age-old, the structure is new: The Beats relationship seems similar to the way Red Bull has begun to partner with musicians, emerging artists, and athletes, as a sort of corporate patron.

In the process of highlighting new voices, Beats is giving shine to fascinating, talented people who might not always get their due. People like the Brazilian-born Leticia Bufoni — a top female skater who won the first-ever SLS Women’s Super Crown and is currently the only female athlete to win three X Games Gold Medals in the same year (!). Despite Bufoni’s skill, it’s clear that our world still views skating as mostly a “guy’s thing,” something that her undeniable finesse is going to help change.

The chance for exposure is high. Bufoni’s Beats deal is part of a new partnership with the Street League Skateboarding (SLS) for their 2017 Nike Skateboarding World Tour.

“It’s great to be part of a family that supports skateboarding,” Bufoni said. “I’m truly excited to spread the word about the sport.”

Erin Manago/Beats By Dre

Around The Web

TAGSBEATS BY DREheadphonesleticia bufoni

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 week ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP