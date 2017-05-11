Shutterstock/Uproxx

Summer is right around the corner and you know what that means: road trip time. But, where to go? You could always just hop in your car and start driving without a destination in mind. But if you do that, you might end up in the middle of a corn field in Iowa looking for the baseball diamond from ‘Field of Dreams’ or the World’s largest ball of twine.

Why not take a road trip to a beer festival instead? The summer is littered with beer-centric festivals from coast to coast (as well as some in other countries). Just pick one, pack an overnight bag, grab some tickets, book a hotel room, put the top down, and start driving. Or, you could just drink a beer made from recycled festival urine. Totally your call.

Beer City Festival– May 27th – Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville is one of the most popular beer destinations on the east coast. The city made headlines recently when one of the its most beloved breweries (Wicked Weed) was sold to AB InBev. Luckily, there are still quite a few great breweries in the area and this festival was set up to showcase them. Unlike most beer festivals, this one caters to fans of Asheville-area beer specifically. Visitors will be able to sample beer from more than thirty breweries in the Asheville Brewers Alliance.