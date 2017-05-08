There Is Officially A Beer Made From Recycled Music Festival Urine

Nørrebro Bryghus

As everyone knows, one of the main perks of being an astronaut is the opportunity to drink your own urine. We’ve all wistfully looked up at the stars and thought, “Man, they get their own pee up there! If only I was so lucky.” But fear not, young star explorer! Because even though few of us get to become astronauts (and even fewer of us are Bear Grylls!), a Danish brewery is making sure we don’t have to go to space or become dehydrated in the woods for that first sweet taste of human pee. We can just go to a bar!

Nørrebro Bryghus — a microbrewery in Copenhagen — has come out with a line of beer called the “Pisner” (because, of course) utilizing recycled human pee to make a beer that’s as tasty as it is environmentally friendly. Don’t worry, there’s no actual human urine in the beer. But they did collect 50,000 liters of human waste from urinals at a music festival and use it to fertilize the fields of barley that they grew to make it. Which seems fitting. Concert goers drink a boatload of beer and then when they’re done with it, that beer is turned around to make them even more beer. It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all.