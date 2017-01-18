‘Beer Yoga’ is The Health Trend You Never Knew You Needed

Shutterstock

If you love beer and you also enjoy bending your body into awkward positions with the intention of becoming one with your mind, body, and soul then beer yoga is for you. How else are you going to get your buzz on while you’re wearing yoga pants, stuck in a downward facing dog?

Beer Yoga is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It’s a combination of yoga and beer drinking. Like many beer-related ideas, beer yoga began in Germany. A group called BierYoga had been enjoying the oddly paired combination in Berlin before recently branching out to Australia.

According to the official website, “BeerYoga is the marriage of two great loves – beer and yoga. Both are centuries-old therapies for body, mind and soul. The joy of drinking beer and the mindfulness of yoga compliment each other, and make for an energizing experience.”