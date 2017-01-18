12 Best Fictional Bartenders You'd Want At Your Watering Hole

‘Beer Yoga’ is The Health Trend You Never Knew You Needed

01.18.17 59 mins ago

Shutterstock

If you love beer and you also enjoy bending your body into awkward positions with the intention of becoming one with your mind, body, and soul then beer yoga is for you. How else are you going to get your buzz on while you’re wearing yoga pants, stuck in a downward facing dog?

Beer Yoga is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It’s a combination of yoga and beer drinking. Like many beer-related ideas, beer yoga began in Germany. A group called BierYoga had been enjoying the oddly paired combination in Berlin before recently branching out to Australia.

According to the official website, “BeerYoga is the marriage of two great loves – beer and yoga. Both are centuries-old therapies for body, mind and soul. The joy of drinking beer and the mindfulness of yoga compliment each other, and make for an energizing experience.”

TAGSBEERDRINKShealthYOGA

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP