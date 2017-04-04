Shutterstock

Mark your calendar, because the best day of the year — yes, even better than Christmas, because you don’t have to deal with your family — is here. It’s Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day, and it’s happening today between 12pm and 8pm at all of the ice cream giant’s locations.

According to Ben and Jerry’s website, which is so excited about giving away free ice cream that it asks you to RSVP to the event on Facebook (not necessary, no one will be checking invites), Free Cone Day is meant to show you that Ben & Jerry’s loves you, no matter what. Your parents not proud of you? Your boss constantly mad? Your friends all moving away or pursuing opportunities that are slowly driving you apart? None of that matters today, when you get in line for a free cone! Your only dilemma? Trying to figure out which flavor of ice cream to get. Your options are Cookie Dough (solid), Phish Food (good), and Cherry Garcia (one of the best ice cream flavors know to man; you should definitely get this one, but we’re not biased).

Don’t worry if you’re having trouble deciding, though: Ben & Jerry’s has created a helpful (and very scientific) quiz that will assist you in making the best possible decision based on your personality type. The company has also put together lists that explain why Free Cone Day is the world’s best celebration and introduces you to the people you might meet while waiting in line for your cone.

Just remember to get in line early. Wait too late and the crush of people could prove too much for you to handle. And you don’t need that kind of hassle; not on one of the most important days of the year!