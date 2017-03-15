How The Man With ‘The Best Job In The World’ Turned Travel Into A Career

03.15.17 16 mins ago

Ben Southall

Ben Southall has made a career of traveling the world. A few wise decisions paired with some good old fashioned luck have afforded Southall a life that most of us only dare to dream about. But it’s also really hard work. Being a working traveler means you have to be part journalist, part photographer, part videographer, part curator, part TV personality, and part biographer. Let’s not pretend that’s an easy job.

I sat down with Southall recently to talk about how one can pursue a lifeon the road, the joys of traveling the Islamic world, and travel’s continued importance in the current political climate.

TAGSTRAVELWANDERLUSTadventurethe mad ones#TheMadOnesBen Southall
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 day ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP