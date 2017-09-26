The Best Airfares To Europe For Fall 2017

Matthew Smith - Unsplash

October is almost here and it’s time to travel. Fall is the ultimate shoulder season for European destinations — when hotels are discounted and flights are on sale. If you have a budget for a trip, now’s the time to cash in and take that plunge.

Below are some sample itineraries for flights to and around Europe that are simply too good to pass up. Remember, do your research, shop the deals, and find that much-needed escape from the everyday.

Kayak Explore is a great place to start any ticket quest. Enter your city with the time of year that you want to travel and a map will pop up with prices to major airports all over the world. You might be able to snag a super cheap deal. Or, at the very least, you’ll get a good foundational price for further shopping.

That said, flights from Chicago to Berlin are only $380 roundtrip this fall. That’s a great deal right there — especially in a city where a dope Airbnb will set you back $50 a night and a HostelWorld hostel bed will set you back around $12 per night.

Once you’re in Europe, you don’t have to be stuck in one destination. Ryanair gets a lot of much-deserved hate for being the bottom of the budget airlines barrel. A few tips: Don’t check any bags and don’t expect any perks and you’ll be fine. Embracing the budget airline means that you can easily — and affordably — tack on another awesome European city to your European escape.

Right now, Ryanair has a lot of €10 ($12) fares to make up for being less than great. So you can fly from, say, Berlin to Bologna, Venice, Milan, Bucharest, and more all for under €10 each way. That’s around $24 roundtrip to fly to another part of Europe for a long weekend. The seats may be uncomfortable, but it’s hard to pass up.