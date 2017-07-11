The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals [UPDATING]

Amazon/Shutterstock/UPROXX

Prime Day is here and Amazon is raining down deals. We’ve already broken out the best deals in separate posts for movies, tech, kitchen, fashion, and gaming. But if you want the cream of the crop, here’s a rolling list from each category.

Amazon

Goes Live: 8:25 a.m.

Why you should watch this deal: The coolest thing about this box set is that you’ll be able to enjoy all four of the first Bourne films in a row, just as nature intended (but with bathroom breaks). So if you’ve been on the fence about this one, now’s a great time to buy. Plus, the box has a space for the fifth movie, meaning your entire Bourne collection can live in one place! Never lose one of these movies again.

Amazon

Goes Live: 8:30 a.m.

Why you should watch this deal: You get all seven seasons of this acclaimed drama for less than it would cost you to stream one season of the show on iTunes. Think about it. It’d be more expensive not to buy this set. (That’s how math works, right?)

Amazon has a lot of its own tech on discount, most notably its Echo devices and some budget smartphones. And beyond that, it can be slim pickings, but there are a few tech standouts.

Anker

Goes Live: 11:00am

Why You Should Watch This Deal: Anker is one of the most reliable brands of electronic accessories out there, and their portable Bluetooth speakers are among their most popular, and durable, items. If you take music with you, this will be the speaker you listen to.

Amazon

Goes Live: 10:15 a.m.

Why You Should Watch This Deal: This cotton, thermal jacket works for a casual fall look on the street or while hiking/camping. It’s usually a little on the pricey side, retailing for 150 dollars, so we’re going to jump at the opportunity to get it for cheap.

Amazon

Goes Live: 6:11 p.m.

Why You Should Watch This Deal: If you’ve been meaning to invest in a fine watch for a while, but hate the idea of spending hundreds of dollars on one, this is the perfect opportunity. Bulova is known for their sharp, high quality products, and normally retail for over 200 dollars. So on Prime Day, you could walk away with a classic piece (that you’ll wear every day!) for a fraction of the regular price.