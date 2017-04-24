California's Historic Drought Is Over, And The Difference Is Stunning

The Best US Tourist Attractions, According To 17,000 Travelers

04.24.17 33 mins ago

Shutterstock

Summer is rapidly approaching. That means summer vacations are almost here! Money is being squirreled away. Courses are being plotted. Instagram feeds are being scanned. America is getting ready to hit the road for some much needed r&r. And if last year’s travel reports are any indication, we’re going to travel a lot this summer.

Last year, we took 2.2 billion trips around America. How can you blame us? There’s so much to explore!

Over at Ranker, they asked their user-base to vote on which attractions around this great and varied nation of ours are worth a trip this year. The voting closed today and it’s full of some stone-cold classics — even if some of our favorites didn’t make the top ten.

10. MOUNT RUSHMORE, SD

Ronda Darby, Unsplash

Mount Rushmore beat out the Redwoods for the tenth spot. We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that this mountain was sacred to the Lakota living in the area. The USA government took the Black Hills back after their initial treaty promised it to the Native People. Eventually, the faces of former US presidents were carved into the sacred mountain — one of which carried the nickname The Devourer of Towns, while another carried out a mass extermination.

But still… cool faces!

Saw some heads today #roadtrip #mountrushmore #mountain #hiking #adventure #travel #outdoors #outside #sky #sodak #explore #nature

A post shared by Lucas Ludwig (@living.the.adventure_) on

Around The Web

TAGStourismTRAVEL

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 3 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 4 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 6 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP