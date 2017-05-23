SHUTTERSTOCK/Uproxx

I have some bad news. If you decided to become a doctor or a lawyer because someone snidely told you that “eating bacon for a living” isn’t a real thing, then you might want to sit down. Because folks, being a bacon critic is an actual thing you can get paid money for, and you’ve wasted your entire life up until now.

Food writer Scott Gold is that bacon critic. He was chosen out of thousands of applicants to travel the country to taste and then write about the best bacon America has to offer. Now, he knows what the best bacon is and he’s ready to tell us. He’s Odysseus, trumphantly returning to shore after being lost in a sea of salty, grease, back to tell us of the amazing sights he’s seen (and tasted).

We can only imagine Gold coming home after his days on the bacon trail with this discovery. He’s had many a lonely week with just him and his trusty suitcase filled with uncooked bacon. Sad nights in seedy motel rooms with hundreds of pieces of bacon draped over him for warmth. But now he’s home, a jaunty Panama hat made from crispy bacon on his head. His bacon shoes crunching on the pavement as he gets out of his bacon shaped car to kiss his wife for the first time in months. His wife, of course is just a pile of bacon that he’s tied together to love him, but God, how he’s missed that beauiful pile. He tells her triumphantly that he has it at last! The best bacon in the whole wide world. He did it.

You can find the whole list on Extra Crispy, but the top three bacons in America (according to the world’s greatest expert) are: