The Best and Worst New Food And Drink Offerings Of 2017, So Far

Uproxx

Obviously, 2017 is only a few days old. But, in that short time, plenty of new foods and drinks have been bestowed upon the world. Some are great and others…not so much. From ice cream to donuts to chicken chips, here are the best and worst marks left on this fledgling year.

The Best of 2017 So Far

Ben and Jerry’s Urban Bourbon

Ben and Jerry

The beloved ice cream makers from Vermont are well-known for creating unique and delicious flavors. In recent years, they’ve even collaborated with the New Belgium Brewing Company to create a pair of ice creams (Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale and Salted Caramel Brown-ie Ale).

Sadly, this offering doesn’t actually contain any bourbon. But, it is made up of burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls. They rarely make a dud so there is high hopes for this new flavor. It isn’t available yet, but all signs point to it being released soon.