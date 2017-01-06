Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

The Best and Worst New Food And Drink Offerings Of 2017, So Far

01.06.17 2 hours ago

Uproxx

Obviously, 2017 is only a few days old. But, in that short time, plenty of new foods and drinks have been bestowed upon the world. Some are great and others…not so much. From ice cream to donuts to chicken chips, here are the best and worst marks left on this fledgling year.

The Best of 2017 So Far

Ben and Jerry’s Urban Bourbon

Ben and Jerry

The beloved ice cream makers from Vermont are well-known for creating unique and delicious flavors. In recent years, they’ve even collaborated with the New Belgium Brewing Company to create a pair of ice creams (Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale and Salted Caramel Brown-ie Ale).

Sadly, this offering doesn’t actually contain any bourbon. But, it is made up of burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls. They rarely make a dud so there is high hopes for this new flavor. It isn’t available yet, but all signs point to it being released soon.

TAGSDOUGHNUTSFAST FOODFOODfood trendsMCDONALDS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP