Five Apps For A Fun And Safe Holiday Drinking Season

#The Holidays #Drinks
11.20.17 2 hours ago

Shutterstock

This week marks the official start of the holiday drinking season. Old friends return home, families come together, and merriment, in liquid form, will be had by all. But how to get through the season without a weeping liver?

Here are five apps to help.

Untappd

Untappd, the ‘social drinking’ app for beer, has expanded into a quite good venue finder. While the focus remains on beer, it’s a quick and surprisingly efficient way to track down a venue selling more than just the macrobrews and white zins, and it gives you a lot of options when picking out a group meetup. It’s especially handy if the old bar everyone remembers turns out to be a juice shack or a pizza place everyone would rather forget, and you need to find a new place fast.

Meetup

Good holiday vibes happening in this #imbibegram from @boncekimages. 🍾🍾 #holidaydrinks #imbibe

A post shared by Imbibe Magazine (@imbibe) on

Another tricky aspect is coordinating the event with everybody who wants to go. Not everybody has Facebook (or wants to be your friend on social media) and a giant group text can be a notification nightmare. Meetup, the classic get-together site, has a great collection of tools to get an event together and get the word out, whether you’re planning ahead or doing something impromptu.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Holidays#Drinks
TAGSDRINKSfive appsthe holidays

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP