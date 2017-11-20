Five Apps For A Fun And Safe Holiday Drinking Season

Shutterstock

This week marks the official start of the holiday drinking season. Old friends return home, families come together, and merriment, in liquid form, will be had by all. But how to get through the season without a weeping liver?

Here are five apps to help.

Untappd

Untappd, the ‘social drinking’ app for beer, has expanded into a quite good venue finder. While the focus remains on beer, it’s a quick and surprisingly efficient way to track down a venue selling more than just the macrobrews and white zins, and it gives you a lot of options when picking out a group meetup. It’s especially handy if the old bar everyone remembers turns out to be a juice shack or a pizza place everyone would rather forget, and you need to find a new place fast.

Meetup

Good holiday vibes happening in this #imbibegram from @boncekimages. 🍾🍾 #holidaydrinks #imbibe A post shared by Imbibe Magazine (@imbibe) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

Another tricky aspect is coordinating the event with everybody who wants to go. Not everybody has Facebook (or wants to be your friend on social media) and a giant group text can be a notification nightmare. Meetup, the classic get-together site, has a great collection of tools to get an event together and get the word out, whether you’re planning ahead or doing something impromptu.