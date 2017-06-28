Famous Chefs Tell Us Where To Eat The Best Barbecue In The Country

We are one week out from the 4th of July, which means that the neighbors you hate have probably started setting off a few fireworks here and there. It’s not enough to feel festive, just enough to wake you up and leave you lying in the dark, questioning your life choices. It also means that we are in the middle of barbecue season. Memorial Day ushers in family affairs where people are encouraged to get wicked drunk and play with fire. Independence Day is the sequel: all the intoxicated grilling of meats, but now with Roman candles.
As you’ll quickly learn by watching literally any episode of Chopped: Grill Masters, people are incredibly passionate about barbecue — hanging onto regional rivalries and personal preferences with the tenacity and lowkey resentment generally reserved for politics and sports. Lovers of outdoor cooking will fight about tomato v. vinegar, gas v. charcoal, sauce v. rub, and classic cuts v. whole hog. And, those are just a few of the potential arguments. The fact that anyone can have a get together and barbecue things without a brawl erupting is baffling. This may be why so many people settle and do benign burgers and hotdogs. It’s not great eating, but no one has to visit the ER or get a divorce.
It may simply be easier to skip attempts at pitmastering with family and friends and hit up a restaurant instead. The food will likely be much, much better. and if violence erupts, you don’t have to clean up afterwards. You just get banned from the location. And, speaking as someone who was drunkenly flung to the ground as her friends broke a table in a bar, if you leave fast enough, you can come back without people remembering the incident. Bans are garbage.
To find out about the best barbecue places, we asked some famous chefs from across the country where they have had the best BBQ. Read through their answers, look at pictures of slow cooked meats, and get into the comments and tell us about all the topnotch ‘cue joints that we left off of the list.
Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor, TX)
Chef Sarah Schafer — Owner and Executive Chef, Irving Street Kitchen
Louie Mueller in Taylor, Texas hands down. The town itself harkens back to what makes BBQ great! For 68 years they have been doing smoking to perfection daily, and when they run-out, they shut.
Peg Leg Porker is fucking delicious. Anyone going to Nashville should give it a try. Prices aren’t retarded for a big ol’ plate of food.
It’s bullshit there’s not a single place in NC on this list. Pete Jones at The Skylight Inn or GTFO.
Did I miss Dr. BBQ in my scrolling? Wouldn’t Dr. BBQ know the best place to get BBQ?
Probably. He didn’t choose to participate this round, but hopefully he will be back.
Also, I saw him on Chopped recently and got super excited like I actually know him, instead of just getting occasional emails.
No black chefs? No southern representatives? Tsk tsk, great premise, poor subjects.
Valid points. There’s only so much I can do about who responds. I ask a diverse group of people, but that’s the limit of my power.
Is Nashville not considered the South? Texas? There are 3 dudes from Texas on here; one of them is literally a pitmaster.
While I dont doubt the places on this list serve great food, there are far too many California places and not enough from the Southeast.
What is Frank Stitts favorite BBQ? Or John Currance?
A BBQ restaurant list with no NC? Hard pass