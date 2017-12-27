Superstar Bartender Ivy Mix Shares Her Favorite Bars In Brooklyn

#Drink This City #Drinks #Travel
12.27.17 1 hour ago

Uproxx / Ivy Mix

You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Who makes the meanest of bloody marys and the most sparkling of mimosas? What bars transport you?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week, we’re diving deep into the heart of Brooklyn, with award-winning bartender Ivy Mix — the co-owner and head bartender of the outstanding cocteleria Leyenda, which frequently makes it onto “best of” lists since it opened in 2015. You might remember its appearance on our own Drink This City: New York.

Ready to drink in Brooklyn? You can ask for no better guide than Ivy. She’s the co-founder of Speed Rack — the all-female speed bartending competition which highlights and celebrates the talents of its competitors — and donates 100% of its proceeds to fighting breast cancer. Mix also won the coveted American Bartender of the Year award at the 2015 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards.

Needless to say, she knows a good drink! Check her steez:

Who’s ready to hit the best bars in Brooklyn? Let’s check out Ivy’s favorite drinking hot spots in the borough she calls home!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Aperol Spritz

#Aperol#Spritz: #bff to the cicchetto since 1919.

A post shared by Aperol Spritz (@aperolspritzofficial) on

I always like something light and refreshing. Aperol Spritzes are probably my go to. They’re not too heavy on the ABV and delicious and bubbly. I like them just about anywhere :) Honestly, sometimes I really just make them at home!

