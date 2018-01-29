James Shearer Of Zuma Shares His Favorite Drinking Spots In Miami

#Drink This City #Drinks #Travel
01.29.18 6 hours ago

Uproxx

You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Uncover who makes the meanest of bloody marys and the most sparkling of mimosas? What bars transport you?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week we’re headed to the Magic City, where we’ll be tasting the best of its intoxicating potions. That’s right, welcome to Miami (bienvenidos a Miami), where our guide to the city’s cocktail culture is James Shearer, Zuma‘s Global Beverage Director. Zuma Miami is your destination for modern Japanese cuisine, served izakaya style. This is the place to bring a group of friends for a night of fresh, vibrant, and deceptively simple food — beautifully crafted from exceptional ingredients.

Cocktails sparkle and shine at Zuma, too; the presentation every bit as lovely as the taste. Try drinking vodka cocktails from golden, frozen lanterns, or mezcal enlivened with the spicy-lime bite of falernum, and the rich licorice of absinthe, sipped from a sugar-skull vessel. Food and drink is elevated to art at Zuma Miami; take a look for yourself.

Once you’ve hit Zuma, you’ll be ready to tour the rest of the city. Let’s check out James’s favorite drinking spots in one of America’s best party towns!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Wynnwood Mule at KYU

Wynwood mule at KYU for brunch, smoked pineapple and the contagious energy at the bar with some roasted cauliflower? My kind of Sunday brunch.

CLASSIC COCKTAIL

Julio Cabrera

"Floridita Night" tonight at Cane & Table. #daiquiriseason #loscantineros

A post shared by Julio Cabrera (@juliopapadoble) on

Just ask for Julio Cabrera (legendary Miami bartender) if you’re lucky. He has his classics down to a T.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drink This City#Drinks#Travel
TAGSCOCKTAILDRINKSTRAVELDrink This City

How Music Connects Us

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 5 hours ago
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 6 hours ago 4 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 4 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 5 days ago 10 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP