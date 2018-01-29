Uproxx

This week we’re headed to the Magic City, where we’ll be tasting the best of its intoxicating potions. That’s right, welcome to Miami (bienvenidos a Miami), where our guide to the city’s cocktail culture is James Shearer, Zuma‘s Global Beverage Director. Zuma Miami is your destination for modern Japanese cuisine, served izakaya style. This is the place to bring a group of friends for a night of fresh, vibrant, and deceptively simple food — beautifully crafted from exceptional ingredients.

Cocktails sparkle and shine at Zuma, too; the presentation every bit as lovely as the taste. Try drinking vodka cocktails from golden, frozen lanterns, or mezcal enlivened with the spicy-lime bite of falernum, and the rich licorice of absinthe, sipped from a sugar-skull vessel. Food and drink is elevated to art at Zuma Miami; take a look for yourself.

Once you’ve hit Zuma, you’ll be ready to tour the rest of the city. Let’s check out James’s favorite drinking spots in one of America’s best party towns!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Wynnwood Mule at KYU

Wynwood mule at KYU for brunch, smoked pineapple and the contagious energy at the bar with some roasted cauliflower? My kind of Sunday brunch.

CLASSIC COCKTAIL

Julio Cabrera

Just ask for Julio Cabrera (legendary Miami bartender) if you’re lucky. He has his classics down to a T.