This week we’re in Minneapolis with Ian Lowther, the beverage director for the Red Cow and Red Rabbit restaurants. Both eateries pride themselves on serving fresh, craft cocktails and providing excellent, unparalleled, and personalized service. Visitors to the Red Cow and Red Rabbit bars can expect to enjoy a homey, warm atmosphere, and a beautifully prepared beverage.

Not sure what to order? Pick up a copy of Red Rabbit’s Social Lubricants Volume III libations book for a deep dive into the bar’s offerings, or ask your knowledgeable bartender for a suggestion. You won’t be disappointed.

Ready for a cocktail? Let’s check out Ian’s ten favorite drinking hot spots in Minneapolis!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Canadian Cold Press at Saint Dinette

Canadian Cold Press from the Saint Dinette in the Lowertown neighborhood in St. Paul, Minnesota.

A short poem is stamped into the sidewalk outside the front door of this Lowertown staple: “A dog on a walk is like a person in love. You can’t tell them it’s the same old world.”

That’s exactly how you feel coming out of Saint Dinette, whether you’re recovering from a rowdy night or having a quiet brunch with your favorite people. The Canadian Cold Press is rich with maple syrup and a bitter finish from a historic Italian amaro.

CLASSIC COCKTAIL

The Manhattan at 510 Lounge

The Manhattan from 510 Lounge in the Loring Park neighborhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If the best part of a classic cocktail is its beautiful simplicity, the Manhattan cocktail at 510 Lounge does it right. Served up in a simple coupe, ungarnished, without frills, it speaks to what most versions aspire to be: simple enough you might pass it by, but delicious enough to stop the moment in time.