You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Who makes the meanest of bloody marys, the most sparkling of mimosas? What bars transport you?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

To kick things off, we’re heading to one of our favorite destination cities, Nashville! Our guide to the boozy delights of Music City is mixologist Matt Brown of Tánsuŏ. The restaurant’s name means “to explore,” and once you open a cocktail menu, you’ll be doing the same. Tennessee may be famous for its whisky, but that’s not all you’ll find in Brown’s heady libations. Drinkers interested in expanding their cocktail vocabulary beyond the favored liquor of the state can branch out into coconut-infused sake, duck fat washed rum, honeysuckle vodka, and peppercorn gin. Mango soda, dragonfruit, thai basil, matcha, and housemade bitters make their appearances, spiriting drinkers away into delicious contemplation.

“Oh, what to order next?”

Who’s thirsty? Let’s check out Matt’s ten favorite drinking hot spots in Nashville!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Marche

Brunch on, my friends. 📷: @b.britnell #forkyeah A post shared by @thrillist on Oct 18, 2015 at 9:02am PDT

Marche is my hair of the dog spot for sure — good food, strong coffee, multiple daytime acceptable adult drink options: Sold. I would like to give an honorable mention to Josephine for their mega-garnished Bloody Mary that is totally worth the trip to 12th South.

CLASSIC COCKTAIL

The Patterson House

The Patterson House. Not only did they sort of pave the way for the rebirth of the craft cocktail scene in Nashville, but their bar staff has technique beat into them, producing consistent and perfectly crafted libations.

The Patterson House. Not only did they sort of pave the way for the rebirth of the craft cocktail scene in Nashville, but their bar staff has technique beat into them, producing consistent and perfectly crafted libations.