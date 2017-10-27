Uproxx

You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Who makes the meanest of bloody marys and the most sparkling of mimosas? What bars transport you?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week we’re jet-setting off to New York City, where we’ll be spirited into Lantern’s Keep, courtesy of Bar Manager Daniel Rutkowski. Located inside the Iroquois Hotel, this lush-yet-intimate bar is tucked speakeasy-style behind the lobby, and fittingly, celebrates the craft and creativity of prohibition-era bar keeps.

Here, bartenders utilize classic techniques and the finest ingredients to provide guests with the best libations the Big Apple has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a time-honored recipe, or ready to taste a new one, you’ll find a warm welcome and a cool drink at Lantern’s Keep.

Who’s thirsty? Let’s check out Daniel’s ten favorite drinking hot spots in New York City!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Leyenda

Brunch at Leyenda is better than breakfast in bed. #brunch #happyhour @leyendabk #chilaquiles A post shared by Leyenda (@leyendabk) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

To be fair it’s pretty easy to have a few too many in this city any night of the week. Luckily there is a multitude of great brunch spots with amazing bar programs. Leyenda in Carroll Gardens delivers on all cylinders from their hearty and replenishing Gazpacho to their incredible compendium of Latin American spirits and otherworldly fresh flavor pairings.