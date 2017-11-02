Shutterstock/Uproxx

For years, the biggest celebrities in the food and drinks world were the ones with the knives. We know all about celebrity chefs like Emeril Lagasse, Bobby Flay, Anthony Bourdain, and Gordon Ramsay. The Food Network, Cooking Channel, and shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Parts Unknown wouldn’t even exist without these household names. But, in recent years, another area of hospitality has begun to reach celebrity status. The humble bartender who for years stood behind the bar at your local watering hole and made your G & T and poured your beer with a smile, is the celebrity chef for the digital age.

The era of Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter just happened to begin around the same time as the cocktail bars began popping up all over the country. With that came celebrity bartenders like Pam Wiznitzer, Christy Pope, Jeffrey Morgenthaler, and Jim Meehan — as well as a treasure trove of Instagram bartenders constantly creating amazing, breathtaking, beautiful cocktails and showcasing them for the world to gawk at.

We scoured the internet to find the best, most swoon-worthy mixologists on Instagram:

One of the most well-known bartenders in Chicago (and beyond), Momose is the former head bartender at the Windy City’s GreenRiver and current creative director at Oriole Chicago. Food & Wine’s Best New Mixologists 2016’s Instagram account is full of beautifully photographed, expertly explained cocktails.