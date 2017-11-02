For years, the biggest celebrities in the food and drinks world were the ones with the knives. We know all about celebrity chefs like Emeril Lagasse, Bobby Flay, Anthony Bourdain, and Gordon Ramsay. The Food Network, Cooking Channel, and shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Parts Unknown wouldn’t even exist without these household names. But, in recent years, another area of hospitality has begun to reach celebrity status. The humble bartender who for years stood behind the bar at your local watering hole and made your G & T and poured your beer with a smile, is the celebrity chef for the digital age.
The era of Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter just happened to begin around the same time as the cocktail bars began popping up all over the country. With that came celebrity bartenders like Pam Wiznitzer, Christy Pope, Jeffrey Morgenthaler, and Jim Meehan — as well as a treasure trove of Instagram bartenders constantly creating amazing, breathtaking, beautiful cocktails and showcasing them for the world to gawk at.
We scoured the internet to find the best, most swoon-worthy mixologists on Instagram:
Spiritfree: a Manifesto | I am actively championing for nonalcoholic cocktails to become a part of more beverage programs. In this pursuit, I am also hoping that we can all move away from the somewhat negative term “mocktail.” Now is the time for us to change the way we talk about nonalcoholic cocktails. Linguistic traits have a way of influencing our thoughts and actions whether we realize it or not. There is power in a name, along with hidden history, association, and purpose. Why not harness this power, and create a word that captures the essence of this particular category of drinks? I have written a manifesto of resolve to, as a united front, move away from the term “mocktail,” to a new word. It is not the straightforward “nonalcoholic cocktail,” nor is it the more technical “zero-proof." This word stands alone; there are no trailing nouns, no hyphens, and no spaces, it is this: spiritfree. . Please find a link to the manifesto in my profile. It would me a lot if you would read it, and perhaps, join me? Let’s make a difference. . Pictured here: Wholesome, a spiritfree of botanicals and tonic, served as a pairing at Oriole. . . . 📷: @sammyfaze . . . #spiritfree #alcoholfree #nonalcoholic #notmocking #notamockery #notamockup #watchyourlanguage #cocktail #bartender #manifesto #bartendersmanifesto #languagematters #nonalcoholiccocktail #momosecocktails #sammyfazephotography #スピリットフリー #アルコールフリー #バーテンダー
One of the most well-known bartenders in Chicago (and beyond), Momose is the former head bartender at the Windy City’s GreenRiver and current creative director at Oriole Chicago. Food & Wine’s Best New Mixologists 2016’s Instagram account is full of beautifully photographed, expertly explained cocktails.
Evening Star | Nikka Coffey Gin, Kalak Single Malt Irish Vodka, Rhine Hall La Normande Pommeau. Served up, extra cold, and finished with lemon expression and a manicured apple slice. – – – Not overcomplicated, this cocktail began as a vision of the Vesper cocktail in my mind: icy cold, the vodka supple from chilling, with hints of acid, and the pungency of gin lingering on the surface. Outside of the cocktail world, Vesper may refer to Venus, when it appears as an evening star. Like the star, the cocktail may change too, as time passes and fades. With the announcement of Kumiko, it felt appropriate to share this drink now, as it is indicative of a style of cocktail that will be served at the bar: classic at heart with a calculated focus on which specific ingredients are being matched, with the occasional deft alteration for balance. . . . 📷: @sammyfaze . . . #momosecocktails #momosegarnish #sammyfazephotography #cocktailphoto #apple #pinkladyapple #pommeau #rhinehall #rhinehalldistillery #japanesegin #ニッカジン #kalak #singlemaltvodka #kalakvodka #vesper #eveningstar #カクテル #lanormande #vintagecoupe #oriolechicago #michelindrinking #barkumiko
Bloody Mary | The fun part of making a Bloody Mary at home is the scavenger hunt through the freezer, refrigerator, and pantry that occurs. This time, I collected clear ice from the harvest this past winter, pickled daikon from a day of using perishables before a trip, and some Japanese ingredients from my pantry. – – – Nikka Coffey Gin, Soy Sauce, Yuzu Kosho, Tomato Juice, Lemon Juice, and Daikon Pickling Liquid. Glass: Steelite Stellar Juice Glass, by Rona. Ice: Clear, frozen-at-home (on the porch in a cooler last winter) ice. Garnish: Daikon, pickled two ways. Yuzu Togarashi. Rim: Spiral of Smoked Paprika, Yuzu Togarashi, and Sea Salt. Snack: On the side, a Filthy Foods Blue Cheese stuffed Olive, Colby Jack Cheese, Lemon Twist, and tomatoes. – – – I am really loving the Nikka Gin. It is so bright and pungent. The sansho provides an impressive cooling kick, and it plays very well in a Bloody Mary, complimented by other Japanese seasonings. . . . 📷: @sammyfaze . . . #bloodymary #nikka #nikkagin #nikkacoffeygin #cocktail #bartender #momosecocktails #momosegarnish #sammyfazephotography #cocktailphoto #tomatos #mustardgreens #daikon #pickleddaikon #japanesegin #ニッカジン #ginbloodymary #soysauce #醤油 #yuzutogarashi #柚子唐辛子 #colorful #colorfulcocktail #cheeseontheside #yuzukoshō
