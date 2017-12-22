These Last-Second Suds-Centric Gifts Will Delight Any Beer Lover

Shutterstock

The holiday is growing near. It’s likely we’re all going to try an get some shopping done this weekend so we can enjoy the end of the year without rushing around trying to find that perfect gift. Tick tock.

Not surprisingly, some beer might be in order. Below we’ve compiled some seriously cool beer and beer-related gifts for that beer lover in your life. Because, hey, beer is pretty great.

BEER BOTTLES

You know how to put a smile on a beer lover’s face? Have 12 great brews delivered to their door every month. There are a lot of beer of the month clubs to choose from. You can indulge in craft, imports, or stay super local.

This one may not be the cheapest option, but it’s certainly one of the coolest.

Most clubs start at $42.00 per month.