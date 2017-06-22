The Best Beers In Each State Of America’s Southwest

06.22.17

Uproxx/Shutterstock

What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”

Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.

We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. These are the best beers from the Southwestern Region. Cheers!

ARIZONA — KOFFEE KÖLSCH

Happy National Coffee day!! Have your coffee our way with the Koffee Kolsch today! 🍺☕️

A post shared by Huss Brewing Co. (@hussbrewing) on

Arizona is another one of those insanely hot states that screams for a thirst quenching brew to save the day. Huss Brewing Co. has just the beer.

Their Koffee Kölsch is cold steeped with caramel and hazelnut roasted coffee, adding and entirely new dimension to the old school German style from Cologne. The light lager comes in at a session ABV of 4.75 percent — making it very quaffable and the hints of coffee, caramel, and nut add a fascinating flourish.

