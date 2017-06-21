The Best Beers In Each State Of America’s Midwest

06.21.17 17 mins ago

Uproxx/Shutterstock

What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”

Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.

We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. These are the best beers from the Midwest Region. Cheers!

INDIANA — ZOMBIE DUST

3 Floyds Brewing Zombie Dust #3floydsbrewing #zombiedust #ipa #beer

A post shared by BK (@bravo_kilo_edc) on

Indiana has the advantage having vast agriculture with plenty of water, so brewing beer is a given — even if the hops are usually from Washington. Indiana’s biggest craft brewer is 3 Floyds Brewing Co. and there’s really no way not to go with one of their beers.

Zombie Dust is the perfect America Pale Ale for the coming apocalypse, and it clocks a manageable 6.2 percent ABV. This beer is the gold standard for well-balanced hops that never overwhelm — the 60 IBUs are very do-able. The burst of orange and grapefruit zest on the nose is followed by a piney and floral hoppiness. The caramel malt beneath it all brings that balance, creating something really special.

Beershead Revisited

A post shared by Larissa Zageris (@larissa_z) on

Around The Web

TAGSBEERBeer weekBest Beer In Americacraft beerDRINKSGateway drinkssummer 2017TRAVEL

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP