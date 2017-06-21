The Best Beers In Each State Of America’s Midwest

Uproxx/Shutterstock

What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”

Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.

We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. These are the best beers from the Midwest Region. Cheers!

INDIANA — ZOMBIE DUST

3 Floyds Brewing Zombie Dust #3floydsbrewing #zombiedust #ipa #beer A post shared by BK (@bravo_kilo_edc) on Jun 4, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Indiana has the advantage having vast agriculture with plenty of water, so brewing beer is a given — even if the hops are usually from Washington. Indiana’s biggest craft brewer is 3 Floyds Brewing Co. and there’s really no way not to go with one of their beers.

Zombie Dust is the perfect America Pale Ale for the coming apocalypse, and it clocks a manageable 6.2 percent ABV. This beer is the gold standard for well-balanced hops that never overwhelm — the 60 IBUs are very do-able. The burst of orange and grapefruit zest on the nose is followed by a piney and floral hoppiness. The caramel malt beneath it all brings that balance, creating something really special.