The World’s Best Beers, According To The Masses

What’s the best beer in the world? That’s a loaded question right there. After accounting for personal palates, marketing propaganda, and the fact that there are 3,000 freaking breweries in America alone — who’s to say, really? Yet, we all have favorites. We all have those beers we’ll stand up for and argue over. We all have beers we just absolutely love. As the world becomes a more globalized place, we have access to more beer now than ever before. But, which are the best?
Well, the masses have spoken. Over at Ranker, they asked what beers really are the best in the world. They got a cool 140,000 votes in reply and these are the ten beers that landed in the top ten.
10. ST. BERNARDUS ABT 12
Pro tip — if a Belgian beer has a monk on it, it’s in the Trappist style and not an actual Trappist Beer. That being said, St. Bernardus is a classic Abbey ale brewed in the ‘quadrupel’ style. That means four times the malts were used to make this deliciously smooth Belgian beer — balancing malt, bitter, and sweetness with aplomb.
What’s the appeal of beer when liquor taste so much better?
There’s just so many spectrums when it comes to beer from bitter to sour to tart to sweet to creamy to crisp to smooth to roasted and so forth. So many options for any palate.
Plus, there’s always room for beer and liquor.
for when you want to drink all day and you need to pace yourself
@Fartakiss that too!
@Black Liberal Social Worker I agree: I’ve just never seen the appeal. Milk punch is a thing and ya’ll want me to drink beer? Naaaaaaah
@Steve Bramucci are you sending me a hint about clarified milk punch???
Heineken??? Blue Moon? For fuck sakes….I’m not that big of a beer snob but Heineken tastes and smells like Andre the Giants socks.
Chalk up Heineken to the fact that it’s literally everywhere. Hell, you can get a bottle in the middle of the Congolese jungle. Its reach is far and wide.
It also holds the perfect spot as being 50cents more expensive than domestic light beer, and still a buck or two cheaper than whatever micro’s on tap while being “imported.”
@Dr.BlowBacksIn That was the response we were looking for. You now have control of the board
@Dr.BlowBacksIn I do wander how much his socks smelled like beer since he to drink cases of it to get drunk…
This is the worst list.
I’ll take a stand for St. Bernardus, Guinness, Sierra, and maybe Chimay (if I’m in the right mood). They’re all popular and, at least, tasty.
Boddington’s or Negra Modelo, fuck all the haters
@Fartakiss I’m absolutely a Boddington’s apologist. I just love the stuff.
It’s hard to turn down a Negra Modelo on a hot day. But it’s one of those I never seek out on my own.
Heineken: Horse piss.
Blue Moon: Orange-flavored horse piss.
Guiness: Flat horse piss.
Okay.
Sure.
Let’s step outside, son!
Not a single IPA on the list. Jesus.
I enjoy a good IPA like the next guy, but beer makers have gone full fucking retard on IPA’s in the last few years. I cant seem to find a solid brown ale anywhewre in the damn country because any brewery I go to has 487 different IPA’s, 1 stout and some sort of fruity concoction that should be used as sex lube.
There is a good amount of ales on the list, pale and otherwise. But, yeah, it is surprising no IPA made the top ten just in general…
not an alcoholic but I can drink new castle for breakfast
It’s an easy beer to drink!
I’m amazed this list came off Ranker. There are actually four legitimately good beers on it.