Pizza — beloved by everyone with tastebuds — will see a 35% sales boom on Super Bowl Sunday. You know what goes well with pizza? Beer. We’ll end up drinking 49.2 million cases of suds during the big game. That’s three-and-a-half beers for every man, woman, and child in the United States, just FYI.

Since the likelihood of you drinking a beer and eating a pizza (slice or whole) this Sunday is higher than any other day of the year, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to investigate the most popular pizza orders across America and pair them with some of the beers we’ve come to love. Enjoy!