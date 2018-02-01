Unsplash

It’s February! That means winter is nearly over. The Super Bowl is just around the corner. And it’s time to drink some great beer. (Spoiler: It’s always time to drink some great beer.)

February is generally a slow month on the brew scene. The winter ales and Christmas specials are almost all spent and the spring releases aren’t quite here yet. Still, there’s plenty going on in the beer world and some great beers are hitting the shelf this month.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and available this February. Some of them are easier to find, with larger distribution; some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble! Happy hunting!

STONE LORAL & DR. RUDI’S INEVITABLE ADVENTURE DOUBLE IPA — STONE BREWING

We know. We know. IPAs are so 2015. Trends aside, a great IPA is still a great beer — especially, if you’re into the whole dank/hoppy side of beer. This double IPA brings the big numbers to the game: 84 IBUs and an ABV of 8.9 percent. That translates to lip-puckering hop bitterness and heavy-hitting alcohol content.

The beer blends the fruity and citrus forward Loral hops with the old-school Dr. Rudi — or Super Alpha — hops that are very west coast, with plenty of pine resin and cannabis-esque dankness. If you love IPAs, then this is the beer for you.