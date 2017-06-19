Here Are The Best Beers To Be Found In America’s Northeastern States

06.19.17 1 hour ago

Uproxx/Shutterstock

What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”

Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.

We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. And we’re starting with the best beers from the Northeastern Region. Cheers!

CONNECTICUT — G-BOT DOUBLE IPA

We’re starting in Connecticut, a small state with over 30 breweries to choose from. Alas, picking one to rule them all is the name of the game and we’re going with New England Brewing Co.’s G-Bot Double IPA.

This is a top rated beer that goes heavy on the hops to create a well-rounded (but powerful) India Pale Ale. Coming in with an 8.8 percent ABV and a whopping 85 IBU (International Bitterness Units), this one’s going to get you buzzed while bringing a good pucker to your lips. Still, this isn’t stunt brew: Expect a nice, earthy nose that leans into those piney hops. Under that, you’ll get a good hit of lemony citrus and peach, masking the high ABV.

Chill by the fire with a beer type weather. Photo from @brewtally_honest #gbot #craftbeer #beer #beernation #TheBeerNation

A post shared by The Beer Nation (@thebeernation) on

Around The Web

TAGSBEERBeer weekBest Beer In Americacraft beerDRINKSGateway drinksTRAVEL

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP