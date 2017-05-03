Ten Great Beers You Need To Try This May

05.03.17 27 mins ago

Dogfish Head/Instagram

May is a great month. The days are long, the sky is clear, and summer is just around the corner. Flowers are blooming. Trees are bursting with blossoms. The universe seems to be calling out “SIEZE THE DAY!” like Robin Williams in The Dead Poets Society. With all of that fresh energy comes a lot of new beer.

We’ve gone ahead and made a list of beers that are generally released in the spring and are worth a little digging to get ahold of. While there are fresh batches of several of these beers being released right now, we added a couple of cool almost-summertime standards in the mix, too.

DARK LORD RUSSIAN IMPERIAL STOUT — 3 FLOYDS BREWING

This is a killer Imperial Stout coming in at a 15 percent ABV. The beer is brewed with coffee, Mexican vanilla, and Indian sugar — giving it a big flavor and a sweet finish. Expect a lot of toffee, coffee, tobacco, caramel, dried fruits, and maybe even some sweetness, akin to figs and apples. 3 Floyds only releases this one on a single day in April, so get down to your local craft beer store now, they’re sure to be running out soon.

Around The Web

TAGSBEERcraft beerDRINKSGateway drinksSPRINGTIME

Innovative Minds

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 4 hours ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 2 days ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP