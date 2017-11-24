The Best Black Friday Travel Deals To Get You On The Road In 2018

#Black Friday #Cyber Monday #Travel
11.24.17 1 min ago

Unsplash

Black Friday is upon us. That means that the next week is going to be the best time OF THE WHOLE YEAR to book cheap travel. Hotels, airlines, resorts, and tour companies are going to slash their prices over the next week to lure you into their rooms, onto their planes, and off to some far-flung locale. Now is the time to cash a few chips and buy that dream vacation you’ve been talking about.

Below are some of the best deals around the world. Some of them are only going to be available Friday while a few others will be available all through what the industry is now calling ‘Cyber Week.’ That doesn’t mean rooms and seats will be available all week though, the best deals are sure to sell out. So strike now if you want to save some serious cash on your next trip.

HOTELS

The Grand Mayan, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Thursday at eight PM eastern time Secret Escapes will start their Black Friday sales. Those sales include awesome hotels like The Grand Mayan outside Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. Rooms will be 67 percent off meaning you can book a room in paradise for $99 per night. The sale ends midnight on Sunday.

The Grand Mayan Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

This is another sale that’ll run from Thanksgiving night until the end of Sunday. Rooms at the massive resort — it’s five resorts in one technically — will also be 67 percent off, making the $300 rooms only $99 per night.

Back to reality…

A post shared by Donya Mizani (@donyamizani) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Friday#Cyber Monday#Travel
TAGSBLACK FRIDAYBLACK FRIDAY DEALScyber mondayCYBER WEEKsalesTRAVEL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP