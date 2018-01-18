The Best Microadventure In Each Of The 50 States

01.18.18

Currently, Uproxx GPS is zeroing in on “microadventures” — day trips, quick jaunts, and small-scale explorations that will notch neatly into your busy life. As part of this initiative, we have been listing the best day trips for each state in five different regions of the country: The West, Midwest, Southwest, Southeast, and Northeast (and Washington DC).

Today we’re putting every single one of them together in this comprehensive round up.

It’s easy to believe that the “search for adventure” is the exclusive pursuit of a very specific group of people. Namely, the sorts of explorers that the average person reads about online. They have taut, muscular legs for climbing and winning smiles — both gorgeously highlighted on the ‘Gram. They winter in Bali and summer in Iceland. Meanwhile, the rest of us trudge from work to home and punctuate the routine with errands and drinks with friends. But what our Uproxx GPS series has been trying to do is to show readers that it’s relatively easy to give in to wanderlust and break from tedium.

YOU could be that adventurer. Seriously. You.

Microadventures only ask that you spend time outdoors during the time that you aren’t at work. In some cases, they only run from the time you get off one shift to the time that you show up for the next. Between 5pm and 8am, there’s plenty of time to take a hike, set up camp, and sleep wild. Or, you can take a whole weekend and give yourself more time for caving, bouldering, or biking. The options don’t end once you actually start planning these trips. You’ll find the entire country is covered in natural beauty, and you’re welcome in a lot of it.

What follows is our list of the very most exciting microadventure locations in the country. It features diamond harvesting, wild horses, fireflies that blink in tandem, and former pirate caves. Be warned: Once you read through it, your inner adventurer is going to start calling out to you. Loudly. So be ready to hit the road.

Chapters

Intro
Chapter 1 - Alabama: Cathedral Caverns State Park
Chapter 2 - Alaska: Denali National Park and Preserve
Chapter 3 - Arizona: Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness Area (The Wave)
Chapter 4 - Arkansas: Crater of Diamonds State Park
Chapter 5 - California: Marin Headlands
Chapter 6 - Colorado: Angel of Shavano
Chapter 7 - Connecticut: Devil’s Hopyard State Park
Chapter 8 - Delaware: Cape Henlopen State Park
Chapter 9 - Florida: Withlacoochee State Forest
Chapter 10 - Georgia: Sweetwater State Park
Chapter 11 - Hawaii: Nā Pali Coast State Wilderness Park
Chapter 12 - Idaho: City of Rocks National Reserve
Chapter 13 - Illinois: Cave-In Rock State Park
Chapter 14 - Indiana: Turkey Run State Park
Chapter 15 - Iowa: Decorah
Chapter 16 - Kansas: Clinton State Park
Chapter 17 - Kentucky: Daniel Boone National Forest
Chapter 18 - Louisiana: Fontainebleau State Park
Chapter 19 - Maine: Cutler Coast Public Lands
Chapter 20 - Maryland: Assateague Island National Seashore
Chapter 21 - Massachusetts: Savoy Mountain State Forest
Chapter 22 - Michigan: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Chapter 23 - Minnesota: Nerstrand Big Woods State Park
Chapter 24 - Mississippi: Homochitto National Forest
Chapter 25 - Missouri: Jacob’s Cave
Chapter 26 - Montana: Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park
Chapter 27 - Nebraska: Long Pine State Recreation Area
Chapter 28 - Nevada: Great Basin National Park (Lehman Caves)
Chapter 29 - New Hampshire: Umbagog Lake State Park
Chapter 30 - New Jersey: High Point State Park
Chapter 31 - New Mexico: Blue Hole of Santa Rosa
Chapter 32 - New York: Hither Hills State Park
Chapter 33 - North Carolina: Nantahala National Forest
Chapter 34 - North Dakota: Maah Daah Hey Trail
Chapter 35 - Ohio: Kelleys Island State Park
Chapter 36 - Oklahoma: Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area
Chapter 37 - Oregon: Peter Skene Ogden Trail
Chapter 38 - Pennsylvania: Ohiopyle State Park
Chapter 39 - Rhode Island: George Washington Management and Camp Area
Chapter 40 - South Carolina: Jones Gap State Park
Chapter 41 - South Dakota: Custer State Park
Chapter 42 - Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Chapter 43 - Texas: Big Thicket National Preserve
Chapter 44 - Utah: Canyonlands National Park (Island in the Sky)
Chapter 45 - Vermont: Allis State Park
Chapter 46 - Virginia: False Cape State Park
Chapter 47 - Washington: Hoh Rainforest
Chapter 48 - West Virginia: Audra State Park
Chapter 49 - Wisconsin: Rock Island State Park
Chapter 50 - Wyoming: Sinks Canyon State Park
