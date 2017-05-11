Uproxx

What makes a great European city? Unique and well-executed food culture? A little high society blended with a fair bit of bacchanalia? Ease of transport? History? Or just the standards: Good food, plenty to do, and nice people to enjoy all of it with. That’s the simple, pulsing heart of our love of travel.

This week, we thought we’d take a look at which cities we love in Europe — more specifically, European capitals. Steve Bramucci insists that Amsterdam is the best (his Italian familia must be rolling in their graves). Christopher Osburn picked Edinburgh, which isn’t technically a capital… Yet. Vince Mancini makes a strong case for Prague. This is a short list of places we really, really love. It’s not comprehensive. And just because, say, Warsaw didn’t make the cut, it doesn’t mean we don’t love that city too … we do, just not as much as these ones… Yet.

As far as the order goes, it is semi-intentional. But there’s still plenty of room for you to argue with us in the comments.

MADRID

It’s hard to put Madrid this high. This is an amazing city. The food, nightlife, atmosphere are all stellar. Plus anywhere you get little bites of food every time you order a beer or wine wins some major points.

One must stop place is Gastromaquia. The chefs are El Bulli veterans who moved back home to make a neighborhood tavern that serves the very best Spain has to offer in a local, unpretentious, and accessible setting. It’s some of the best food you can eat in a city full of amazing food. — Zach Johnston

Rice time#chueca #goodnight #goodfood #madrid #eat #gastromaquiach #gastromaquia A post shared by Gastromaquia-Chueca (@gastromaquiachueca) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:25pm PST